Zoe Kravitz reveals changes to the Catwoman outfit by Covid-19

Now that The Batman, the new review of the super-hero of Matt Reeves, has been forced to stop production because of the outbreak of coronavirus, a large part of the team is waiting as they exit the house and return to work. Actress Zoe Kravitz, who will be pretending to be the new Catwoman is one of them and has recently confided in an interview that her wardrobe needed can be a few adjustments after the quarantine.

Of course, the actress of Big Little Lies is a reference to an increase in the size of his clothing due to weight changes it may undergo in quarantine. Kravitz told VF that for months, he had prepared himself for the role with a professional trainer and is now in quarantine continues to work across media and remote online sessions.

“It’s not as if the studio called me and was warning me ‘don’t Do weight, good blood’, but I always try to pursue a course of training which began there four or five months, and continued throughout the weeks of quarantine”, he explained.

The actress has assured that one day, as a joke, she had sent a message to the director of The Batman, Matt Reeves, who said:

“We may need to enlarge the costume of Catwoman some sizes after the end.”

For the moment, Zoe Kravitz following a training of quarantine which includes activities five days per week, but she uses her weekends to eat what she wants, and drink a lot of wine.

“It was great for my mental health. At this time, the food and wine are things that bring me a lot of happiness. I ate everything that I feel. But yes, to be moderate, I try to keep myself in shape for my return I don’t have to start from scratch “, he assured.

Zoe Kravitz will be part of the distribution of the multi-star of The Batman directed by Robert Pattinson and completed by Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell and Jeffrey Wright.

Although The Batman was to be premiered in June 2021, due to obstacles caused by the coronavirus in the film industry, the film Reeves will continue until October of the year indicated.