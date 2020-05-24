Zoe Kravitz shows off her sexy look for Catwoman on Instagram – Africa Daily News

->

During the last few hours Zoe Kravitz shared on Instagram what it will look like most likely Catwoman in The Batman by Matt Reeves.





The actress, in her last post, has shared more than one glass of wine, which, as she had already written it a long time ago – with food – is the greatest satisfaction that she has left during the quarantine (and, to be honest, she had also mentioned the marijuana), to such an extent that he had joked with the director, telling him that he was in need of a swimsuit two sizes larger.

All The Batman with Robert Pattinson as the protagonist, it was one of the first to be suspended in the Uk due to the coronavirus, but in the international newspapers, it has been said for days that its shooting is expected to resume shortly.

That this is actually the look sported by Selina Kyle in the film, this would not be bad at all and would serve to distinguish the Catwoman in previous versions of Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfeiffer.

For the beauty of Kravitz, such a cut does not remove an ounce of femininity. And this is a good change compared to the version with long hair from the Hathaway.

Among other things, this was very reminiscent of the look sported by the character in Batman: first year, which has been frequently cited as one of the main sources of cinécomique.

