Zoë Kravitz : the change that could have upset her father Lenny Kravitz to the beginning of his career

Invited to the podcast, Dax Shepard, Zoë Kravitz has revealed that she has not always wanted to keep the family name of his father. The actress had even decided to use his second given name, Isabella.

One might say that having parents famous is a gift from heaven, and yet, many children of stars who prefer to chart their own path, away from their family name. Among them, Zoë Kravitz. The young woman was born on December 1, 1988 in Los Angeles. She is the only daughter the singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. During his childhood, the little Zoe has grown up protected from the world of sequins and show business, in which have evolved both his parents.

And yet, as the years passed by, Zoë Kravitz has quickly been drawn through the middle of the comedy and film, as well as the mode. But before his career is launched and to shine in the spotlight, the young woman had almost dropped the family name of his fatherthe lead singer of a rock Lenny Kravitz. Invited to the podcast, Armchair Expert, Dax Shepard, the actress 31-year-old said : “I thought not to use it”by making reference to his last name Kravitz.

Do not grieve his father, Lenny Kravitz

“I thought to simply use my middle name, Isabella, Zoë Isabellaand I’ve more or less tried to do it, but it’s as if it didn’t fit. The people were forgetting. No one was receptive to this idea I had. So I talked to my agent, and in the end I abandoned”, she explained, reports People. And if the actress recently at the displays of the brilliant series High Fidelity has finally changed our opinion, it is also to not make the money his father. “I also believe that I have talked to my father at a time, and I could feel feel that it would be a little sad. So yes, I agreed to be stuck with [le nom Kravitz]. At the beginning I was really suspicious with the people that I associated just with my family, and now I love it. I am so proud of them, and it is awesome!!!“concluded the bride.

