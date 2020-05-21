Zoë Kravitz was looking forward to filming the next Batman

Zoe Kravitz is eager to return to the path of film sets, and in particular that of Batmanthat she filmed with Robert Pattinson in the month of march, before the production will be halted due to the crisis of the COVID-19.

“A part of me hopes to wake up each day with an email or a phone call telling me that it can resume. I am in contact with everyone, and everyone is ready to resume, as soon as it will be safe”, she revealed Variety.

However, the actress admits that it will be difficult for the team and the actors to put in place measures of social distancing, in particular because of the proximity with the artists.

“There are people that touch your face and your body all day. I need help to put my costume on, I can’t do it all alone. I was probably more affected on this film than on any other, just because of the fighting and costumes”, she added.

The actress has also unveiled Vanity Fair participate in training sessions virtual with his coach, David Higgins, five days a week, because she is determined not to lose all of the work for his role.