Zoë Kravitz will be Catwoman in The Batman, alongside Robert Pattinson

The departure of Ben Affleck will not prevent the black Knight of the new film : The Batman continuing its development, with Matt Reeves waited for the realization. After Robert Pattinson hero costume party, the feature film will Zoë Kravitz behind the mask of Catwoman. To see the result, however, we will have to wait until the 25th of June 2021.

Zoë Kravitz (Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Recently in The fantastic Animals : The Crimes of Grindelwald and heard in Spider-Man : Into the Spider-Verse, Zoë Kravitz joined a super-production on which Warner Bros has many of them. The Batman will be in cinema than in 2021, but the film, despite the departure of Ben Affleck, interpreter of Batman in multiple films in the DC Universe, remains highly anticipated.

A new actor dons the cape of the avenger, in the person of Robert Pattinson, discovered in the movies Twilight. The presence of Zoë Kravitz in Catwoman would be confirmed, according to Deadlinewhile other rumors on the cast circulate : Jeffrey Wright would be the commissioner Gordon, and Jonah Hill to be a super-villain, possibly the riddler.

If many actors have embodied Batman, a number of actresses have lent their features to Catwoman, an enemy, a bit of Batman, often at the heart of a romance with the avenger, the better to help or, on the contrary, to betray him…

Julie Newmar, in the series of the 1960s, Michelle Pfeifer, in Batman : The ChallengeAnne Hathaway in the films of Christopher Nolan… Zoë Kravitz will be joining a long line of Catwoman.

Kravitz has itself already embodied Catwoman in the film Lego BatmanChris McKay, 2017 : it was then the dubbing of the character re-created in special effects, with an appearance of a Lego character.

Catwoman was created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, the creators of Batman, and it appeared as early as Batman #1in 1940.