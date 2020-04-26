Zombieland 2 : Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Abigail Breslin and Jesse Eisenberg unveil previously unseen footage of the movie

After a first trailer Zombieland 2 in which the team landed at the White House, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin and Jesse Eisenberg propose to you to discover all new images from the film. Addition of scenes previously unseen, these new clips we get to know some of the new characters. After having made the acquaintance of Madison’s (Zoey Deutch) and Nevada (Rosario Dawson) in the trailer, prepare to see double with the duo formed by Flagstaff (Thomas Middleditch), described as a sub-version of the Columbus (Jesse Einsenberg), and Albuquerque (Luke Wilson), who shares a certain resemblance with Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson).

Zombieland 2

Action, but mostly humor seem to be the appointment of this suite, which promises to be as explosive as the first game. What give us even more eager to see the movie ! This is not the cast that will say the opposite, if we believe the discourse has a playful video and the great atmosphere that seemed to reign over the shoot. Ten years after Welcome to Zombieland, find Back to Zombieland in the dark rooms as of October 30, next. If your impatience is too great, you can always try to see the film in avant-premiere at the Paris Comic-Con 2019.