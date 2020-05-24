Zombieland: the following are the figurines Funko POP!

During the event Funkoween in may, Funko has released images of some new figures from the POP line on the net!!! dedicated to some of the protagonists ofand

The figures in question represent Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jessie Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Bill Murray (also in the version Chase). These POP! will be available from August.

You can see the image of the products below:

We remind you that the following Zombieland: Double hit, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, it was released on October 18, 2019 in the United States, directed by Ruben Fleischer, and in Italy on 14 November.

The synopsis official:

Ten years after the first film, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone find themselves again on the big screen in Zombieland – Double Hit. Sequel to the cult film Welcome to Zombieland, the film is again directed by Ruben Fleischer and written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, ancient writers of the first film, and Dave Callaham.

Between violence, destruction and comic situations, which are propagated from the White House to the rest of the country, the four protagonists will have to face new forms of zombies, from the first film, and meet other human survivors. The four will also have to face the growing difficulties of their families irreverent and improvised.

