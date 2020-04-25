Zooey and Emily Deschanel Mary-Kate Olsen and Elizabeth Olsen… These sisters who have both managed

They are both stars but also of the sisters of the stars. Closer offers you to discover these sisters, who are both become famous.

What a joy it must be for these women to share the fame with their sister ! Indeed, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary, this Friday 17 January 2020, Zooey Deschanel, Closer decided to introduce you to the sisters who have gained both notoriety. This is the case, therefore, Zooey Deschanel, actress of the series New Girl, and younger sister ofEmily Deschanelshe also starred as one could see, in particular, in the series Bones.

How not to evoke, not more, the Williams sisters that roll on for women’s tennis for several years, that this is Venus, the seven victories in the Grand Slam, or Serena, 23 victories in the Grand Slam, or even the sisters Middleton, Kate, future wife of the king of England, and Pippa, whose curves have been fantasizing the entire planet. In France also, the sisters famous exist, but they are more rare. We can cite, for example, Charlotte Gainsbourg and her half-sister, Lou Doillon, or even former first lady Carla Bruni and her sister actress Valeria Bruni Tedeschi.

The Kardashian, king in this category

You will also find in this slide show the sisters Olsen, tv stars in the 1990s, the sisters Hadid, new icons of fashion and modeling, the king Kardashian sisters, who created a veritable empire around Kim, the sisters Mara with the actresses Rooney (The Social Network, Her…) and Kate (House of Cards), the sisters Arquette with Patricia and Rosanna, and finally the sisters Hilton, who were able to take advantage of the money of the family to acquire an international reputation.

