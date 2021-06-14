12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love

If there is one person in this world who will never let us down and accept us as we are, that is Mom. She is able to heal our broken hearts with a hug, make us feel incredible with a word and motivate us to achieve our dreams with her simple company.

In Hollywood, there are mothers who despite their strenuous work schedules, always take time to be with their daughters and even share life projects or have been a source of inspiration for their children. Here are 12 cases.

1. JADA PINKETT SMITH AND WILLOW SMITH

They both have a talk show called Red Table Talk in which they reveal the most intimate secrets of celebrities.