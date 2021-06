There is no specific place where you should get a tattoo, as any area of ​​your body is perfect, but if you have run out of ideas, then we have an excellent option for you: the neck.

It may sound painful, but we assure you that placing a tattoo on your neck is like having a necklace forever and that is perfect because it will always look beautiful. Here are some design ideas to inspire you and take the next step.

1. A delicate and beautiful calligraphy