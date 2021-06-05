2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Neymar Scorer and Decisive Assist With Brazil

Five out of five for Brazil in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. At a time when the controversy is rising over the relocation of the next Copa America (June 13-July 11) to Brazil after Argentina’s withdrawal, the Brazilian players, who threatened to boycott the competition, have refocused on the field. The Seleção, in fact, beat Ecuador (2-0) on the night of Friday to Saturday in Porto Alegre during the 5th day of the qualifiers of the Conmebol zone.

Despite a rather offensive eleven and an attacking line composed of Neymar, Richarlison, and Gabriel Barbosa, supported by Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta, the Brazilians have long been muzzled. But the Parisian, already dangerous in the first half (19th, 43rd) gradually rose in power and carried his team after the break. The striker first sent an assist to Richarlison after a good shift (64′), his fourth offering in these playoffs.

A penalty shot twice

Neymar then scored his 65th goal on a penalty in extra time (90th+4). However, he almost suffered the same misadventure as against Brest goalkeeper Gauthier Larsonneur during the 38th round of Ligue 1 with PSG. Disturbed by the doorman, the Brazilian had struck next door.

Ecuadorian goalkeeper Dominguez initially managed to stop his too soft strike. But the referee, alerted by VAR, then decided to have the penalty drawn again, because, according to the video footage, the doorman had advanced too far before the Brazilian’s strike. And Neymar made his second attempt.