5 news about the love story between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

There is very little left at the exit of Wonder, the latest album by Shawn Mendes. To celebrate his umpteenth announced success, his girlfriend Camila Cabello he thought it right to write him a letter on Instagram. I don’t know about you, but after reading it, I melted completely. And the kiss? Only eyes to little heart.

Honey words that make us reflect on how a relationship should be: full of love, of course, but also lived with the knowledge that no one is perfect. As the pop star explains, “there are not only the happy and blissful moments that you can see in photos and videos. When you are with someone, the other person is like a mirror that reflects yourself. I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my thoughts (…) Being in love means choosing a person again and again, facing difficulties together. And this is more beautiful, alive and real than perfection». Is there anything more true to say to the person you love? And that’s why, since the announcement of their love story, for me Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello they are one of the most beautiful couples in showbiz. But I had already understood this years ago, after their featuring I know what you did last summer and the numerous outpourings exchanged on social media.

.@ShawnMendes i love u so much and i miss u even more than I love u thank u for being such an amazing friend 💞💞💞👫 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 20, 2017

Ok, at the time they had stated that they were just good friends (indeed, bff), yet the chemistry was pretty obvious. But all is well that ends well: now they are together (even if there have been difficulties) and learn every day from each other. If you want to know more, here’s 5 news about their love story that (maybe) you missed, but that you absolutely have to recover:

THE FIRST LOVE

A few days ago, Shawn Mendes was interviewed by none other than sir Elton John and told him about their cohabitation during the pandemic: “This is the first time I’m really in love, she’s my first real girl. I noticed this when I moved to Miami to live together. I learned to cook, to do laundry. Let’s say I’ve been touring for 7 years and for a while I’ve been in a bubble. I didn’t have much contact with my friends or family, but Camila it changed me: thanks to her I re-established relationships with people I felt distant or had distanced».

THE DIFFICULTIES

In a story, you know, the ups and downs are never lacking. Indeed, very often they serve to grow and strengthen the relationship. The trick is to trust the other. Here’s what happened to the Shawmila: «I spent a month in which I could not communicate with her because I was struggling with anxiety and I did not want her to see me weak – explained the Canadian pop star to Apple Music I was on the verge of ruining our relationship. But then I opened up: “It’s hard for me to even tell you, but I’m in difficulty” and everything started to grow and become stronger, the roots have consolidated”. Loving yourself is the best way to build a healthy relationship.

SEÑORITA

Do you remember the first live performance of SeñoritaTo VMAs of 2019? In the documentary In Wonder, which precedes the new album (you can find it on Netflix), Shawn Mendes he recalled that behind that moment there are a series of very sweet and particular episodes: “I am very lucky to have her close. Before an award ceremony, a show, an important moment, she approaches me and says: “You know I love you, don’t you? And when he says it, it’s as if he means that everything will be fine. It’s something that always manages to bring me back to Earth.”

SONGS ABOUT HER

1 of the most revealing moments from Shawn Mendes: #InWonder On @Netflix_PH Shawn revealed that “Treat You Better” and, like, every song he’s ever written is actually about Camila.. and she didn’t even realize it. TYB was released in 2016. pic.twitter.com/NhiQzuyuje — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) November 24, 2020

Always in the documentary (the vision is now a must), Shawn Mendes revealed that the muse of many of his texts is precisely Camila and that all her songs are about her. Including Treat you better. Obviously, she hadn’t noticed at all (some of us did) and when she revealed it to her, she was rather incredulous. “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to write verses that do justice to the feelings I have. It’s like when you see the moon or the stars and try to take a picture with your iPhone but you can’t, they don’t come well, because certain things cannot be captured.” But how romantic is he?

A PUPPY IS FOREVER

A litter is forever. To the family Mendes-Cabello, already composed of Leo, Eugene and Tunder, has now also been added Tarzan, the last dog adopted by the couple. Camila + Shawn + many puppies = and lived forever happily ever after.