a concert and the skins of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are coming?

Fortnite

The sixth season of the second chapter of Fortnite is proceeding at full capacity, and one of many leak due to the continuous diatribe between Epic and Apple is the presence of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, both considered for a trip in the game. The title, for the rest, continues to make a furore thanks to the continuous evolution of its lore.

The other aspect for which the game is enjoying immense popularity, however, is that of the crossover. The documents that emerged from the court case that we cited earlier shed light on some of the potential collaborative projects that we could have seen, including the possibility of having a large concert of pop stars in the game.

Although this leak does not necessarily imply that the skins of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are directed towards the world of Fortnite in a short time, it is clear that Epic was considering contacting the singers to collaborate since the document made its first forensic appearance. For those who do not remember, let’s talk about theSummer.

Epic’s cauldron, though, also has more to offer. The papers presented show many other potential crossovers still in limbo, such as the bounty hunter Samus Aran (we remind you that Nintendo is the only one that has not yet taken part in the “Legends of video game” skin series). Other names include stars such as LeBron James and Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock (“Icon Series”).

The list also includes Naruto and many characters from action movies, such as John McClane from the series Die Hard, the bride of Kill Bill and Snake Plissken from Escape from New York City (1997). The latter, ironically, is the source that inspired Hideo Kojima for the creation of the iconic character of Solid Snake, which would fit well with the stealthy pace of any real battle.

If, however, one of the aforementioned concerts were to go ahead, including skins, it would not be the first in-game musical event that Fortnite has to offer. In fact, we remember the phenomenal shows by Marshmello and Travis Scott last year, and on a smaller scale performances in The Party Royale mode by Steve Aoki, deadmau5, Diplo, Jordan Fisher, BTS and Noah Cyrus.

