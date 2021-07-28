A long history that began with Edward Jenner

From the time of Jenner and Pasteur to today the cases of prejudice against vaccines have been many. But there is no shortage of legitimate doubts of those who want more information

“Prejudices about vaccines have existed since the vaccines themselves exist”: professor Max Clementi, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and director of the Microbiology and Virology Laboratory of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, remembers how he remembers no vax ante litteram there were already well before not only the Covid-19, but also of the controversies of recent years that have found in social media a sounding board. But Professor Clementi makes a distinction: “One thing is those who are against prejudicially to all vaccines, another thing are those who want to understand if things were done right.”

He says that prejudices about vaccines have existed since vaccines exist. What period are you referring to?

“At the end of the eighteenth century, when we started talking about the smallpox vaccine. The doctor Edward Jenner he discovered that milkers who became infected with bovine smallpox by milking cows through injuries in their hands did not get sick with human smallpox. From this observation came the use of the bovine smallpox virus to immunize against human smallpox. For this practice Jenner was accused of spreading smallpox and was also sentenced to a few days in prison, until protection from the disease became apparent. In the nineteenth century Louis Pasteur (the founder of modern microbiology, ed) fought against those who did not want the rabies vaccine he developed. And so on: this attitude has always been repeated in history. Fortunately, it concerned only a small minority of subjects, although often noisy”.

With regard to those who are not prejudicially opposed to vaccines but have doubts about these new vaccines for Covid-19, what can they say?

“A reflection on the contents of vaccines is appropriate, explaining well and openly how things are is part of a correct vaccination policy, especially in a case like that of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which use a new platform. But all the scientific information we have leads us to say that these are safe and effective vaccines. However, it must be said that the information about it could have been done a little better”.

What exactly was missing?

“Little has been explained how the RNA messengers used by these two vaccines, a novelty compared to previous vaccines consisting of attenuated virus or killed virus “.

How do messenger RNA vaccines work?

“These messenger RNAs are inoculated in the body and produce proteins, but they dissolve within the body itself after performing their task, so much so that to be stored before administration they require very low temperatures, up to 80 degrees below zero. RNA, in fact, is very labile, unlike DNA, which is stable, so much so that we also find it in Egyptian mummies. Explaining this could have guaranteed more in the face of science fiction hypotheses of long-term diseases or interactions with the nucleic acids of the cell”.

