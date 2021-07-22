News

A new “Cinderella” with Camila Cabello coming to Prime Video

Posted on
Friday 14 May 2021 – 10:40

In September the revisitation in a musical key with Idina Menzel

Rome, 14 May. (askanews) – Kay Cannon’s “Cinderella” with a star cast, including Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, will be available exclusively on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories around the world next September. The highly anticipated musical includes both pop songs by contemporary international artists and original songs by Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel.

“Cinderella is a classic that we all know and love, but this time it will have a new and modern touch, and will be played by the sensational Camila Cabello and a cast of great stars. Producer James Corden and the creative team started from this fairy tale loved by everyone and renewed it in a fresh and inspiring perspective that will appeal to audiences and families around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to have our customers sing and dance to the tune of Kay Cannon’s reinterpretation of this classic.” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

“Cinderella” is a bold new musical reinterpretation of the traditional fable with which we all grew up. The protagonist (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman with dreams bigger than the world in which she lives, but with the help of Fab G (Billy Porter), she will be able to persevere and finally fulfill her desires.

Written and directed by Kay Cannon, with covers of songs written by some of the most popular musical artists of all time, it has a stellar cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. The producers are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, the executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.





