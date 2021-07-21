a nightmare anniversary in the trailer for Till Death, a new thriller with Megan Fox

Debuts in the USA in selected cinemas and VOD on July 2 a film that reworks according to new trajectories the cue of “The game of Gerald” by Stephen King, with at the center of its story a megan Fox pregnant, bloodied and handcuffed to a dead man.

Debuts in the USA in selected cinemas and VOD on July 2 a film that re-elaborates according to new trajectories the cue of “Gerald’s Game” of Stephen King, with a woman at the center of its story, played by a Megan Fox more and more redeemed, who finds herself pregnant, bloodied and handcuffed to a dead man (who is then her husband).



Directed by the newcomer S.K. Dale, Till Death is based on a screenplay written by Jason Carvey which was over in the Black List, the list compiled annually of the best scripts that circulate on the desks of the most important Hollywood executives, and tells of a protagonist who is left handcuffed to her dead husband by some perverse character animated by an unspecified thirst for revenge, and who must survive despite the imminent arrival of assassins who want to finish the job and take out her too.



In the cast of Till Death, in addition to Megan Fox, there are also Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen, Callan Mulvey and Jack Roth.



These are trailer and plot of Till Death:

Emma (Megan Fox) is stuck in a tired marriage with Mark, and is very surprised when he decides to take her to their secluded house by a lake for a romantic evening on their tenth anniversary day. The situation there, however, changes rapidly, and Emma finds herself trapped and isolated in the middle of winter, the target of a plan that becomes increasingly sinister with each turn.