A Plague Tale: Innocence celebrates release on PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch

Posted on
A Plague Tale: Innocence can be played on PS5 and Xbox Series X injust a few weeks. The next-gen upgrade will be completely free for owners of the game. Nintendo Switch gamers, on the other hand, can look forward to the imminent release of the game in its cloud version. The release date for this is already known.

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Release on PS5, Xbox Series X & Switch

Focus Home Interactive brought the good news that “A Plague Tale: Innocence” is now making it to the next-gen consoles in an optimized version. The upgrade will not cost you anything. So at no extra charge you can benefit from the advantages that owners of a PS5 with Sony’s 3D Pulse headset should especially enjoy :

  • 4K UHD
  • 60 FPS
  • 3D audio support

When will the next-gen upgrade appear? The PS5, Xbox Series X / S and Switch versions of the story about the siblings Amicia and Hugo will be released on July 6, 2021 .

Successor A Plague Tale: Reqiuem will be released in 2022

The announcement of the next-gen version of “Innocence” comes, of course, at exactly the right time. For E3 2021, the developers announced the sequel: A Plague Tale: Requiem . The published trailer was presented as part of the Xbox event, the release of the sequel in 2022 is planned for the Xbox Series X / S as well as for the PlayStation 5, the PC and also as a cloud version for the Nintendo Switch.

