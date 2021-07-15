Games

A Whole Year Later, the Authors of World War 3 Talked About the Upcoming Innovations

Over a year ago, MY.GAMES became the publisher of World War 3, after which the shooter was removed from sales as part of Early Access and sent for a large-scale revision.

However, only a year later, the developers first got in touch, telling about the progress of production in a special video. We summarize its contents in a thesis. 
  • All maps have been redesigned – somewhere the design has been changed, locations have been added somewhere;
  • Improved shooting, added new animations;
  • Added new gadgets like drones;
  • Now you can summon vehicles from the air;
  • Improved graphics, including visual effects like explosions;
  • Expanded musical accompaniment to enhance immersion;
  • New function “Backpack” – thanks to it, you can change the composition of the class and weapon sheds on the spot;
  • The hero can now jump over surfaces, lie on his back, and slide;
  • The interface has been extensively redesigned – many unnecessary elements have been removed.

