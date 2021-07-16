About you launches a capsule with Kendall Jenner

A look of the capsules by About you and Kendall Jenner



About you Enlists Kendall Jenner. The fashion e-tailer has created together with the model and entrepreneur of the galaxy Kardashian a capsule collection that will be available on the online shop only for 72 hours. The line consists of 11 models in different color variations, but all numbered and united by a special code that includes Kendall’s birthday: 11/03.

With its over 173 million followers on Instagram, Kendall Jenner has become an icon for her individual style. The capsule is made from his favorite models of About you, essential pieces but with a cool touch such as shirts and soft tops, basic shorts and cropped sweaters. Next to these pieces to mix for everyday life there are also two special pieces, a slip dress or a bikini. Always in line with this idea of essentiality, the color palette embraces beige, taupe, black and white, and is completed by camel, red and green.

«I love basic garments. You can combine each piece of the collection in a mix and match. And the pieces are numbered according to my birthday,” commented Kendall Jenner. The capsule will be officially launched online on Sunday, July 25, and will remain available for the next 72 hours. A second launch is then scheduled for autumn-winter 2021. (reproduction reserved)