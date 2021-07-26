According to People, Machine Gun Kelly met Megan Fox’s children

between Megan Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly things would be going great, to the point that he would have already known her children, had by the former historian Brian Austin Green.

This is what the U.S. magazine would support People, reporting exclusively the statements of a source.

“Megan is very happy, they are getting serious and fast. Their relationship is serious,” revealed the mysterious voice to People.

The couple seems ready to plan a future together, despite the fact that it has only been a year since the two have been dating. However, according to rumors reported overseas, the American rapper, singer and actor Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) has already spent time with his partner’s three children.

Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, are the three children Megan Fox had with ex-husband Brian Austin Green (after 9 years of marriage, the historic Fox-Green couple broke up in 2019 and officially divorced last November).

“Colson (Baker) has come to know his children. Megan loves her children and they will always have priority for her. He’s thrilled that they’ve accepted Colson,” said the source of People.