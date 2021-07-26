According to People, Machine Gun Kelly met Megan Fox’s children

between Megan Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly things would be going great, to the point that he would have already known her children, had by the former historian Brian Austin Green.
This is what the U.S. magazine would support People, reporting exclusively the statements of a source.
“Megan is very happy, they are getting serious and fast. Their relationship is serious,” revealed the mysterious voice to People.
The couple seems ready to plan a future together, despite the fact that it has only been a year since the two have been dating. However, according to rumors reported overseas, the American rapper, singer and actor Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) has already spent time with his partner’s three children.
Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, are the three children Megan Fox had with ex-husband Brian Austin Green (after 9 years of marriage, the historic Fox-Green couple broke up in 2019 and officially divorced last November).
“Colson (Baker) has come to know his children. Megan loves her children and they will always have priority for her. He’s thrilled that they’ve accepted Colson,” said the source of People.
The New Lives (as separate) of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green
Although many fans still can’t get a reason for the fact that Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are no longer together, in reality already in 2015 things were not going well.
That year it was announced that the actress had separated from her husband but then the two were reunited after a short time. However already that first break had slightly cracked their relationship in the eyes of the public.
He too has turned the page: now the mythical face of David Silver in the cult TV show of the nineties Beverly Hills 90210 apparently he is happily engaged to the Australian Sharna Burgess, a professional dancer of Dancing With the Stars.