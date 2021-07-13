Action-Adventure Blue Fire Coming Soon to PlayStation 4

Publisher Graffiti Games and studio Robi announced a new release of the action-adventure the Blue Fire. The game will be released on the PlayStation 4 on July 23, both digitally and in a box edition.

Blue Fire premiered in February and was released on Nintendo Switch and Steam. On PC, she has collected very positive reviews, she is recommended by 83% of buyers.

Blue Fire players will have to go to the Dark World, to the devastated kingdom of Penumbra. By exploring its locations and mysterious temples, looking for survivors, and completing their crazy missions, we can learn the secrets of the Penumbra, defeat fearsome enemies and collect rare trophies. Fragments of battles and challenges can be seen in the announcement trailer.