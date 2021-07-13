Games

Action-Adventure Blue Fire Coming Soon to PlayStation 4

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Publisher Graffiti Games and studio Robi announced a new release of the action-adventure the Blue Fire. The game will be released on the PlayStation 4 on July 23, both digitally and in a box edition.

Blue Fire premiered in February and was released on Nintendo Switch and Steam. On PC, she has collected very positive reviews, she is recommended by 83% of buyers.

Loading...
Advertisements

Blue Fire players will have to go to the Dark World, to the devastated kingdom of Penumbra. By exploring its locations and mysterious temples, looking for survivors, and completing their crazy missions, we can learn the secrets of the Penumbra, defeat fearsome enemies and collect rare trophies. Fragments of battles and challenges can be seen in the announcement trailer.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

410
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
318
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
312
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
296
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
278
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
272
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
255
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
240
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
219
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
204
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top