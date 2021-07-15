Addison Rae, all about the star of Tik Tok





Millions of fans between Instagram and Tik Tok: here’s who Addison Rae is

Today he lives in Los Angeles and continues to grind successes on the social Network. After having started almost quietly on Instagram, RAE has depopulated on the Chinese social network, establishing itself among the most appreciated users of the platform. Influencers and model, managed to earn in about 2019 middle million of Dollars thanks to an infinity of sponsored posts. Today it has over 81 million fans on TikTok and almost 39 million followers on Instagram.

The success of Addison Rae

The secret of its success is the approach spontaneous and entertaining. Passionate about dance, gymnastics and fashion, Addison Rae is a great dancer. Together with other stars of Tik Tok he gave birth to the Hype House, a sort of ‘collective‘ formed by 19 members who have rented a villa near Los Angeles in which they make their own videos for social media. The purpose is to use the villa as a recording studio, allowing various influencers to participate in other housemates’ videos to amplify their success. On Tik Tok the young woman has more than 5.2 billion likes. At the moment she is one of the influencers who Can at earn more in the world Thank you To social: we speak of 5 million dollars a year.