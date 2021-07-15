News

Addison Rae, all about the star of Tik Tok

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Addison Rae, all about the star of Tik Tok

Addison Rae in a snap from Instagram – Credit: Instagram Account Official @addisonraee



CELEBRITIES




June 21, 2021



of Francesca Ceriani


Millions of fans between Instagram and Tik Tok: here’s who Addison Rae is

Addison Rae, who is the star of Tik Tok

Born in Louisiana in 2000, Addison Rae created a real social empire with millions of fans between Tik Tok and Instagram.

Today he lives in Los Angeles and continues to grind successes on the social Network. After having started almost quietly on Instagram, RAE has depopulated on the Chinese social network, establishing itself among the most appreciated users of the platform. Influencers and model, managed to earn in about 2019 middle million of Dollars thanks to an infinity of sponsored posts. Today it has over 81 million fans on TikTok and almost 39 million followers on Instagram.

The success of Addison Rae

The secret of its success is the approach spontaneous and entertaining. Passionate about dance, gymnastics and fashion, Addison Rae is a great dancer. Together with other stars of Tik Tok he gave birth to the Hype House, a sort of ‘collective‘ formed by 19 members who have rented a villa near Los Angeles in which they make their own videos for social media. The purpose is to use the villa as a recording studio, allowing various influencers to participate in other housemates’ videos to amplify their success. On Tik Tok the young woman has more than 5.2 billion likes. At the moment she is one of the influencers who Can at earn more in the world Thank you To social: we speak of 5 million dollars a year.

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

440
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
334
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
332
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
320
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
302
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
299
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
281
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
275
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
241
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
215
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top