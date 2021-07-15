Addison Rae dating a famous rapper? Let’s clarify

Addison Rae is really fiancée? Further speculation has emerged that the tiktoker and the rapper Jack Harlow see romantically. This is after being spotted at the same events in Los Angeles.

Rumors between the two erupted in early May after a YouTube video was posted by Harlow while commenting on Tiktok and its users. The rapper claimed to be in contact via Facetime with Addison Rae and then went on to call her “sexy”. The video was made private almost immediately after being loaded. In fact, the blonde creator would have asked her team for the removal of the video. Fans have used Twitter to express the disappointment for the couple, with many defining them “embarrassing.”

Some fans of Addison, known as “Team Bryce”, even after their breakup in March of the two tiktoker, do not approve Jack Harlow, also because Bryce Hall has openly said he has the “broken heart“, just when the rumors of the frequentation between Rae and Harlow came out.

At the moment Addison Rae and Jack Harlow have not made their relationship official. The evidence is there and it is credible. There are also fans opposed to their hypothetical engagement. What will happen? Will the two come out into the open or explain that they are just friends? We will keep you updated.

Loading... Advertisements













