Addison Rae, how much does it cost and how is your Los Angeles villa made?

Often on Webboh we talk to you about the House by TikTok, which in both the United States and Italy have been depopulated for months now. However, there are those who choose to live on their own, not in the company of other TikToker colleagues, to enjoy their popularity with greater peace of mind. Among these is Addison Rae, formerly in the Hype House circle, now residing in a dream home. A real luxury villa, of which we will now reveal all the details! How much is it? How is it fattà? What rooms are there?

Addison Rae’s villa is located in Los Angeles, the American capital of the TikToker, in the state of California. According to what reported by Idealia, the house would be 2,350 square meters large, for a monthly rent of $17,500 per month. According to the AnyHome channel, which studies and analyzes the homes of social media stars, the villa was built in 1995 and was sold in August 2019 for a figure equal to $3 million. Addison Rae rented the house a year ago, in June 2020.

How is the house rented by Addison Rae made? The large villa has as many as six bedrooms and eight bathrooms and about 595 square meters of surface which can be trampled inside. This is a traditional American villa from super-rich, with large halls with majestic fireplaces and an entrance with a double staircase, which serves to reach the second floor. The kitchen looks like the entrance to a five-star hotel, with the bar counter and another living room with sofa and armchairs where you can watch TV.

And we want to talk about the bedrooms? As spacious as a common Italian apartment, they have boundless walk-in closets, connected bathrooms extra-luxury, fine furniture. Of course all overlook the large rear garden, which has all the amenities of the case: a small golf course, a terrace with a large barbecue area, a swimming pool of the type Infinity (to understand us, one of those that seems to have no edges), a space with depandance for massages.

With such a house, what is the use of going on vacation, Addison!?

