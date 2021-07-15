News

Addison Rae journalist for a day? No, the haters make her fire!

There’s a new drama going on in America. Who is it about? Addison Rae, but this time it has nothing to do with love! The creator, now a real showgirl, has revealed that she has been “fired” as Sent, a sort of field journalist, to tell the challenges of the UFC. What is this all about? It is the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the most important mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the United States. In short, the NBA of mixed martial arts.

Last Friday Addison Rae confessed to her followers on social media that she had won a not insignificant engagement, a sort of correspondent for a very specific match, the one between the champions Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Especially in America, between social media and the world of clashes in the ring, there is a close relationship. However, many professional or aspiring journalists did not at all welcome the choice of Addison Rae as a correspondent, who also studied the subject in college. “I studied television journalism in college for three full months to prepare for this moment“, he wrote on Twitter.

Despite the course attended before becoming a web star, criticism has not been lacking, indeed, it has multiplied hour by hour. The hardest is that of some information professionals, who, however, have no way of accessing certain prominent roles. “It’s a lack of respect for all those who go to college, they break their backs to have a job like this and they can’t get it”, a story similar to that experienced by other influencers, called to participate in projects outside of social media (remember the fierce criticism of Marta Losito when she made a cameo appearance as a voice actress in Soul?).

There are those who talk about privilege from whites, who slams on social media the two years of journalism school and the year and a half unpaid as an editor. In short, a real earthquake, which must have reached the ears of the organizers of the challenges. “Don’t worry, you made me fire,” Addedison Rae tweeted, hinting that the haters caused him to lose the engagement. But is this really the case? According to reports from PopBuzz, Addison would only have the task of interviewing Dustin Poirier, his fellow citizen, then enjoying the match as a guest. Who knows where the truth lies…

