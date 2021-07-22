Addison Rae questioned by the Kardashian-Jenner shows you what it’s like to try to join the clan

If you adore the exaggerated and extravagant world of the Kardashian-Jenner and have ever dreamed of being friends with one of them, Addison Rae it shows you what happens when you want to join the clan!

In the last year, the tiktoker has become BFF of Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest of the sisters. This friendship has aroused a lot of curiosity, both for how their two worlds met, and for the difference in age: the first is 20 years old and the second 41 years old.

The same clan has raised the antennae in front of their relationship and so the sisters of Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, and the mother Kris Jenner, they invited Addison Rae to lunch to subject her to a very tight interrogation!

The whole thing aired in the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and you can feel the tension in the air, such as when Kim says to Addison: “I like your nails [arancioni], I’m surprised that Kourtney now doesn’t have the same orange nails“.

Adding fuel to the fire, there’s also Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband, Scott Disik, who asks her for things like: “Have you ever been arrested?“.

Fortunately, at one point Kendall Jenner unbalances himself in favor of Addison Rae: “Oh my God! Are you questioning this poor girl?“.

After the episode aired, Kim Kardashian commented on Twitter: “I love Addison Rae so much! She was so sporty at letting us question her! Wouldn’t you have done it for us?“.

The answer is yours!

Meanwhile we remind you that Addison Rae had explained that she became friends with Kourtney Kardashian after meeting her through the youtuber David Dobrik.

