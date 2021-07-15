Addison Rae: who is the star of Tik Tok with millions of followers – Magazine

between Tik Tok and Instagram can boast almost 120 million followers, bewitched by his beauty, from the dance steps and his way of proposing himself, always very natural and witty. Addison Rae he is among the influencers who manages to earn more by exploiting his image on the social: its cachets yield it – according to estimates by the US press – a figure close to the five million dollars every year.

Ettore Canu, who is the gamer with 4 million followers on YouTube

The beginnings of Addison Rae’s social media career

The fame and success of Addison Rae are very recent. the model and American performer began to make inroads into the network only in the 2019, posting a video on Tik Tok in which he sang in lip synk, one of the most appreciated features and used by users of the Chinese social. His clip was shared by thousands of people and from there his race to the millions of followers which can boast today.

After the success, as always happens in this environment, came the Sponsorship with the great international fashion brands: from Fashion Nova to Chantilly Boutique, they pass through McCary’s Jewellers and Uptown Cheapskate, now it is a competition to secure his face.

Its true consecration was the participation in the NBA All-Star Game in the company of Charli and Dixie D’Amelio: icons of Tik Tok with millions of followers.

Dance, gymnastics and the social boyfriend

Not only model and Influencer, Addison Rae is also a ballerina test tube. His videos while performing in wild dances on Tik Tok and Instagram – also in the company of the mother – are among the most viewed and appreciated by the fan.

The social celebrity is also a great fan of fitness and, in addition to exhibiting a physique always trained and perfectly in line, he tells his followers Exercises and training sessions to keep fit.

the privacy Addison’s is very reserved. There are, however, some rumors of the American pink press that speak of a love story with Bryce Hall, another well-known face of the web and social networks with almost 30 million followers between Instagram and Tik Tok.









© Reserved reproduction