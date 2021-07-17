Addison Rae would like to get married next year and talks about Bryce Hall

Addison Rae has decided to reveal some elements related to his sentimental sphere including the idea of getting married and his relationship, now ended, with Bryce Hall. The girl, guest of Hailery Bieber in her YouTube series entitled “Who’s In My Bathroom?”, decided to open up with the public.

One of the first questions Hailery asked Addison Rae is about her future, more precisely where she sees herself in ten years. TikToker replied that she hopes to star in many more films after the release of “He’s All That” that will take place this summer (here more details). At this point the presenter asked her if she saw herself married or did not care. Here Addison replied:

No, I love love. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I hope to get married, yes. I hope to get married next year.

So Addison Rae has a strong desire to get married and would like to do it very soon. At the moment, however, it seems that the twenty-year-old is single as she reiterated on her profile Twitter on April 19. During the interview, however, he talked about an old relationship of his, that is, the one with Bryce Hall emphasizing above all what it meant to have a relationship before everyone’s eyes.

I never thought I’d share details about anything. It was difficult to adapt to the thought that people were interested in this, or that they liked to see it and react more than usual, people worried about your relationships. I think the lesson I’ve learned from it is to simply keep your inner circle and keep your quarrels, intimate things private and respect each other

Addison therefore seems to have been overwhelmed by the curiosity of users regarding her relationship with Bryce. This taught her the importance of keeping the most intimate things private and especially quarrels. If she really had to get married next year who could be her sweetheart?

