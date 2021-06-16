Games

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp revealed for Nintendo Switch

Posted on
© Nintendo

Nintendo unveils the revival of the iconic Advance Wars tactics series in E3-Nintendo Direct. With Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, the first two parts are coming to the Nintendo Switch with new graphics – this year already.

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp is coming to Nintendo Switch in December

The first two Advance Wars parts were released for the Game Boy Advance and are among the most iconic tactical games from Nintendo. Now fans and newcomers can experience the battles in a completely new light. “Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot” includes both parts together as a new edition.

The first trailer can be seen here:

This is what Advance Wars is all about: You compete in turn-based battles against an opposing force. Similar to “Fire Emblem”, the game takes place on a grid on which the units are placed. The terrain influences the troops.

It is important to build up your own units, strengthen them, and encircle the opponent in a tactically clever way. The games have their own campaign in which several commanders compete against each other, whose units can have special advantages and disadvantages.

The release will take place in December

The game will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on December 3, 2021. The WayForward studio is responsible for the development.

Online mode confirmed

The Advance Wars remake will have an online mode. Nintendo confirmed this in the Nintendo Treehouse. In online mode, up to four players can play together.

There was also additional gameplay to be seen in the Nintendo Treehouse:

