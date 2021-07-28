«After “Framing” I cried two weeks»

The title of the documentary that the New York Times produced together with Hulu never recurs, between the words of Britney Spears. But his legacy, the weight of a product that forced the pop star to relive all his torment, is all there, in the despondency revealed, in sadness. “My life has always been the subject of great speculation. I have been observed and judged throughout my existence. I have been at the mercy of everyone, through my performances. It takes great strength to trust the Universe when you are so vulnerable because of the judgment, the insults, the constant embarrassment that the media have subjected me to and still subject me to,” Britney Spears wrote online, speaking for the first time about the state of mind that Framing Britney Spears, the constant pressure of the media, the judgment of a society living to know it caused them.

“As the Earth turns and life goes on, we remain fragile and sensitive. I didn’t see the documentary, but as far as I was made aware I felt extremely uncomfortable with the spotlight they dragged me under. I cried two weeks, and again, sometimes, I happen to burst into tears“, he then admitted, explaining how “I do what I can, with my spirituality, to preserve my joy, my love, my happiness. I’m not here to be perfect, perfection bores. I’m here to convey a bit of kindness,” the final proclamation of Britney Spears, who is said to be (finally) ready to tell her own story.

