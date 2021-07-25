after the bare back comes the red lingerie to warm up the web

Britney Spears decided to embrace his side sexy and to show it to the people of the web. The singer has in fact published a photo very spicy of herself in red lingerie. Instagram has obviously gone crazy. a babydoll red and black that should serve as a nightgown, a pair of stilettos and the caption: “Everything has been said and done, the circle is complete … back to RED!”

The word ‘red‘ should theoretically be a reference to the Pink Project or Red Project britney mentioned on social media in recent months and previously described as a personal photo project. Just a few days ago, the singer-songwriter also shared a nude photo, confusing many fans since her tattoo on her neck had mysteriously disappeared.

A few days after the publication of the back self-dip, Britney decided to respond once and for all to her Haters. In fact, many have begun to think that the one in the photo was not the singer’s body. But the tone of the artist was more aggressive than you might think, especially very different from the tone fizzy which we usually see on his profiles. “Ok then… I modified the tattoo on the neck because I wanted to see how it would have been without… and yes I like it more so and while you guys talk to me behind you go ahead to kiss me the c**o”.

Britney Spears sexy: according to fans the singer does not manage her social networks independently

Many gods fan of the artist think that neither post was written by Britney. “It would be great if she were to manage her social media,” commented one fan under the photo in lingerie. The same fan also added: “In these photos it can’t really be her, you wouldn’t explain her powerful testimony against legal protection.” Fans have long analyzed the social networks of the singer of Womanizer, believing that the star could leave some clues to the reality of its legal protection. For now, however, efforts remain in vain.

by https://www.rumors.it

Loading... Advertisements

Read also: The book: “Hitler and Mussolini. Letters, documents, telephone tapping”

www.facebook.com/adhocnewsitalia

Follow us on Google News: NEWS. GOOGLE.IT