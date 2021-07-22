News

after the breakup, the sweet words of him

Posted on
Khloé Kardashian, protagonist of the gossip of the moment, made yesterday 37 years. One day perhaps not the happiest for the influencer, who only a few days ago announced the break with Tristan Thompson, father of his daughter True. Except that the former partner, just on the occasion of such an important day for her, unexpectedly wanted to dedicate them some important words.

Khloé Kardashian, with Tristan Thompson final farewell? | legislation

Thompson’s Instagram post, in fact, left everyone speechless. The boy stated love to the darling of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Her words were, “Thank you for being not only a fantastic companion, mom and best friend, but also the kindest, most caring and loving human being I have ever met.” And again: “Your love and your spirit are contagious for all those around you. Thank you for always being there for me and for putting our family first. I love you so much. Have a good day.”

kardashian khloe
Photo: Instagram

Khloé Kardashian: Tristan Thompson’s “fake promises” are no longer enough for me | legislation

Thompson wanted to share three photos of them: the first, from his 30th birthday, we report above. The second and third, on the other hand, are more relaxed images that tell a carefree everyday life even with the little True. the Reactions of the loyal fans of the influencer, however, have not been calm, also because the story and the years of betrayal and deception are now under everyone’s eyes. Some commented on the photo with “Noooo leave it alone” or “I’m not sure that love is the right word…”.

Kourtney Kardashian: a sexy dinner with Travis Barker | legislation

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: calm waters?

Days before sharing the birthday post, Thompson also commented on a photo posted by the reality star with his daughter. This was certainly a further demonstration that the two, despite everything, are on good terms, at least for the sake of the little one. Kardashian also received greetings from her family, including sisters Kim and Kourtney and mom Kris, as well as from close friends such as Malika Haqq. What was the most welcome message?

Khloé Kardashian: an unexpected declaration of love from Tristan Thompson
Photo: Instagram

Related Items:
