All against Kendall Jenner and his new tequila brand

“A journey of almost 4 years to create the best tequila“. With a photo and caption on Instagram Kendall Jenner, the 25-year-old American model and entrepreneur, sister of Kim Kardashian, launched its latest business venture: 818 – Tequila, a niche brand that takes its name from its postal code in Calabasas, in Los Angeles and that a few days after its debut already has over 220 thousand followers.

“After dozens of blind tests and trips to our distillery – writes Jenner again – participating in world competitions and winning, after 3 and a half years I think we made it!” And in fact, despite being a novelty for the web, his product, presented anonymously, had already participated in many industry competitions, so much so that he recently won the prize as World’s Best Tequila Reposado at the World Tequila Awards 2020, thanks to the earthy aroma “reminiscent of a cake of pecans, sweet potatoes and caramel“. The brand, moreover, has already brought home the Chairman’s Trophy, a Platinum and Double Gold Award at Sip Awards 2020 and a Triple Gold ai MicroLiquor Spirit Awards.

Although on the brand’s Instagram profile there is still no reference to its famous founder, what is clear is that the distillates are 3, all 100% with blue agavi: Blanco Tequila, aged for less than two months, Reposado Tequila, less than a year and theAñejo Tequila, which must wait up to three years before being tasted. Of all, neither the launch date nor the prices of the bottles are yet known.

Flame on social media

Whether 818 Tequila will be the new favorite drink of celebrities and not only it is still early to say. For sure, however, the reaction on social media it was not long in coming and many users were extremely lest to respond with indignation, many have accused the model of cultural appropriation accusing the model of cultural appropriation. According to most of them, in fact, Jenner would have appropriated the main ingredient of tequila, agave, whose importance in Mexico goes far beyond the production of the distillate. And not only that: in addition to insulting the centuries-old use of agave in Mexican food and drink (which dates back to the Maya), the concern concerns the possible territorial damage that the tendency to tequila of VIPs would be causing in Mexico, in addition to the potential exploitation of its workers. To plead the cause, still claim in many (including some employees in the sector) there would even be an error in the label. On which, following Spanish grammar, usually the degree of aging is added to follow the word tequila and not placed earlier.