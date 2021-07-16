all birthdays of famous people and the web

News

Birthdays May 30: what are the most beloved social characters, actors and singers who were born today? Let’s find out together who is celebrating his birthday today.

Who was born today is of the sign of twins.

the people born on this day are skillful, attentive, eager for knowledge, expansive, but also hypersensitive, inconstant, nervous and sometimes do not accept to be correct.

When was Daniele Pugliese of Casa Surace born?

Daniele Pugliese of Casa Surace was born on May 30, 1984.

When was Olivia Ponton born?

The influencer and tiktoker Olivia Ponton She was born on May 30, 2002 in Florida.

Birthdays May 30

Among the famous people who turn their years today also include: the American actor Jake Short (1997), known as Fletcher Quimby’s A.N.T. Farm; the American actor Jaren Gilmore (2000), who was Henry Mills in Once Upon a Time; the singer Idina Menzel (1971), who lent her voice to Elsa in Frozen; the American actor Sean Giambrone (1999), who played Adam Goldberg in The Goldbergs; the English actor Mark Sheppard (1964), who was Crowley in Supernatural.

