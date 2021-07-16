All the couples of the web who have left in 2020: foreigners

2020 has been a horrible year in many ways. It was also for the web couples who have left themselves. Let’s say it without fear: it was a real massacre, they have left (almost) all in the last twelve months. We try to remember all the finished stories (attention: there are so many that some of us will have forgotten it, in case you report it).

Can you remember all the web couples who left each other in 2020? Foreigners!

One of the couples that exploded in 2020 is the one composed between Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson. On April 14, the officiality arrived: the end of the story. The reasons? Chase had been accused of betraying her, although over time Charli managed to forgive him. Currently the two are very close friends: they often show up together on social media (and there are those who think of a flashback!). Much talked about even the end of the story between the sister Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson. In August, after six months of relationship, she left him accusing him of being unfaithful. He then responded with a diss-track (later deleted), she made the screens public. Dixie is currently with Noah Beck.

On June 18, 2020, the officiality on the story between Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards. They gave the official with a video posted on Youtube entitled “We Broke Up“. Despite everything, there are those who think that currently the two tiktoker are back together. The reason? He called her “my girlfriend” on Youtube, more and more often they show up together (even if it could only be friendship).

Another couple of the web that has left is the one composed of Tayler Holder and Sommer Ray: it happened in October, he has already made a new life with Charly Jordan. Same fate for Kio Cyr and Olivia Ponton: they decided to stop in June, two months after the two had made their relationship official. also Addison Rae and Bryce Hall they left (but they were the only ones to formalize their flashback!).

It didn’t get any better than JoJoSiwa Island and Mark Bontempo: they separated six months after the birth of their relationship. The official motivation? Too many work commitments (do we believe it?). Recently they have left as well Madi Monroe and Christopher Romero after more than a year of relationship, although they seem to have remained on good terms. From what had been understood, he had betrayed her.

At the beginning of the year, the story between Annie LeBlanc and Asher Angel, which began in April 2019. She had said: “It is nobody’s fault, especially not his. She treated me exactly how a girl should be treated and does not deserve hate. He will always occupy a special place in my heart and I wish him the best“. There is also talk of the end between Danielle Cohn and Mike Tua, but still there is nothing too confirmed.

To conclude, we cannot fail to mention the end between Abby Roberts and Noen Eubanks and between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart. But for so many stories that have ended, there are many others that have been born. We'll talk about it in the next few days…














