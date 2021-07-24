all the hair looks of the star -iO Woman

thel July 24th turns fifty-two years old Jennifer Lopez singer, actress, producer and, recently, also beauty entrepreneur, but without demonstrating them. The former Bronx girl of Puerto Rican origin, now an international star, is in effect an ageless icon, even when it comes to beauty.

Jennifer Lopez, gorgeous at any age

Statuesque and super toned physique, as told by the video of the last single, Change el Paso, realized in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro, overcome the fateful “door” JLo is experiencing a new, wonderful season of life, professional and personal.

It perfectly represents the so-called “perennials”, women who, without personal data in hand, would be difficult to frame in a precise age. Merit of a careful care of the body (the gym is its natural habitat, even on vacation) and a constant ability to renew itself when it comes to beauty, constantly experiencing trends that take little to go viral.

JLo’s natural wavy hair, in constant transformation

To put this attitude into practice, his “favorite location” is the salon of Chris Appleton his trusted hairstylist, who with JLo, as well as with other celebs, from Kim Kardashian to Dua Lipa, manages to indulge himself with always surprising hairstyles, ranging from long to short, from smooth to wavy.

It is difficult to say what the real length of Lopez’s hair is, Appleton is a master of extensions and transformations “wow effect”, but studying well the account of the star something is intuited.

Lopez’s natural wavy hair at the moment has a medium-long length, as told by a video recently shared by the singer, but it takes very little in the skilled hands of Appleton to overturn it status quo: Jennifer Lopez is a true queen of transformism.

the strawberry blonde by Jennifer Lopez

One of JLo’s latest hair looks focuses on the nuances of strawberry blonde, color loved especially by the very young, but that it is not uncommon to spot on the heads of the most famous stars âgée.

Jennifer Lopez, as revealed by Appleton, chose it for a photo session in Miami, combined with an extra smooth styling. “I combed her ten thousand times” the hair guru joked, and you have to believe it, considering the rebellious nature of the singer’s curls.

JLo in the style of “Barbie of the Bronx”

For JLo, however, it was just a diversion. She is definitely better off as the “Bronx Barbie”, as Appleton himself called it. Central row and maxi volume, thanks to a basic scale that gives a natural movement to the foliage.

The rest is done by the color, a caramel balayage increasingly clear, but in perfect harmony with the warm complexion. The chestnut, thus, lights up, and also gives brightness to the face.

The fringe, the last love of Jennifer Lopez

Whether they are choppy or very smooth, the Jennifer Lopez hair, lately, are always paired with a fringe a trend that is very much liked by stars of all ages, but that finds fans especially among the “door”, because it helps to disguise some inevitable wrinkle of expression.

On wavy hair, in the case of Lopez, it is more than anything else a maxi tuft that goes well with the scaling of the cut, while if the styling is smooth it becomes more classic.

In the “hair history” of JLo there is no lack shorter fringes, but always full and fluffy, such as that of seventies inspiration combined with the decisive scaling of a long shag, the cut of the moment that even the stars like.

Extension and wigs, of course, in these continuous look changes are the masters, but this does not mean that you can not be inspired, after evaluation with your hairstylist, of course.

Collected hair: JLo’s favorite looks

Also on the collected front this artist has a lot to say, although her best of there are basically two: the fluffy tails and buns.

In the first case, JLo always prefers vaporous solutions, as on the occasion of the Global Citizen VaxLive, the concerto that held last May 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

A variation on the theme? thesemi-collected tail, often used even on the most important red carpets.

Bun and chignon for more jaunty looks

The buns, on the other hand, are both classic chignons and top knots, and more jaunty, in line with its playful nature. From the tails in the style of “Sailor Moon”, the moñitos, often combined with baby hair, which Jlo has contributed greatly to enhancing and clearing customs, to the most sophisticated ones.

The variants, even in this case, are almost endless. Jennifer Lopez is not a woman who loves monotony, especially when it comes to beauty.

Surprising and filling up with likes at every look change, has a lot of fun, to the delight of the fans, who find inspiration with each new post. At 52, in short, JLo is also a beauty influencer and she seems to like the role very much. Best wishes, eternal girl.

