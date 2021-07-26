All the stages of the love story between JLo and Ben Affleck

When we talk about the Bennifer, one of the fan-favorite macedonia names to refer to the love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the thought can not fail to run immediately to Lilies, the film “galeotta” that in 2002 broke out the passion between the two actors. It all began with the filming of what went down in history as one of the worst films ever made. Of the 11 nominations at the 2003 Razzie Awards, the film won seven awards, including worst couple, won by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. That it was a dark harbinger of how their love story would shipwrecked we could believe until a few months ago because now, after weeks of hypotheses, conjectures and indiscretions of the media, the two Hollywood stars are back together again and with serious intentions. Riding this wave — hopefully not anomalous — of love and nostalgia, let’s try to retrace the stages of their love story.

Jennifer and Ben met in 2001 on the set of Lilies. Steve GranitzGetty

It is the end of 2001 and Martin Brest, the director of Oscar nominee for Scent of a Woman, hires Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for his new film, a romantic action movie that ignites the passion between the two. It only takes a few weeks for their names to fully enter the tastiest gossip of the year. On this practically inseparable couple the production builds the whole campaign of promotion of the film, expected in theaters in 2003, also for the participation of two sacred monsters such as Al Pacino and Christopher Walken. However, the talent of the two actors is not enough to avert the worst and the film is declared a real flop. More fortunate is the fate of the two divids who do not miss a public opportunity to exchange effusions, caresses and complicit glances under the flashes of the paparazzi, regardless of the rain of Razzie Awards.

The two are inseparable and do not give up exchanging kisses and caresses in front of the paparazzi. James DevaneyGetty

Already in April of the year before, when they are not yet officially together, on the occasion of an award received by Jennifer Ben he dedicates an entire page to her in the magazine Variety to congratulate her: “You have shown kindness, dedication, commitment, vision, courage, great empathy, incredible talent, true mastery and authentic grace. It was simply an honor and a pleasure to work with you. I just wish I was lucky enough to be in all your movies. With love, respect and gratitude, Ben Affleck.” A tribute that looks very much like a declaration of love and that in fact anticipates by a few weeks the announcement of their official engagement, just as JLo is busy with divorce proceedings from her second husband, dancer Cris Judd.

A few months before the wedding they leave. Tom KingstonGetty

Despite her success as a singer and as a model — iconic her Jungle Dress by Versace and worn two years earlier at the Grammy Awards — JLo is the usual Jenny, the Jenny of the neighborhood who grew up in the Bronx and left home at 18 to work and pay for singing and dancing lessons. And in Jenny from the Block the pop star wants to shout it to the whole world. Also for this reason she asks her Ben to participate in the video clip, where the two boyfriends show themselves in tender attitudes while being surprised by a group of paparazzi. A participation that the actor years later will regret, calling it one of his greatest regrets.

A few months later, in July 2003, comes the marriage proposal complete with roses, candles and a dizzying pink solitaire of 6.10 carats for an estimated value of 1.2 million dollars, which the star does not refrain from wearing at all times, from red carpets to press conferences. Just enough to send fans of the couple into raptures that already count the days before the wedding. However, something seems to go wrong in 2004 because in the general amazement Ben and Jenny leave, while continuing to remain good friends. No one will ever reveal the reason for this breakup, but someone rumored that Ben did not feel ready for the big step, which he will instead take a year later with Jennifer Garner with whom he will have three children, before separating in 2015 and falling into a dramatic spiral of addiction, from which he will recover only years later.

Meanwhile, JLo also looks further, first starting a year-long relationship with his manager Irving Azoff and then with longtime friend Marc Anthony, with whom he marries. The couple, who had twins, Emme and Max, born on February 22, 2008 in New York, separated in July 2011 and officially divorced in June 2014. From 2011 to 2016 the singer became engaged to the dancer Casper Smart, while from 2016 to 2021 she was linked to former sportsman Alexander Rodriguez. The two were ready to get married this year, but even in this case the wedding, which would have been the fourth for the pop star, translates into nothing. A few months after Jenny and Alex’s joint announcement, the singer is surprised in the company of the actor who visits her home three times in a week. “They are just friends” assure some voices, but the most mischievous and romantic do not want to believe it. For the proof of the truth finally come the first photos with lots of kisses and caresses as in the old days, but this time discreet, almost stolen: the exuberance of the thirty years has given way to the wisdom of the fifty. And who knows that age has not also put judgment to Ben, who to the (almost) mother-in-law Guadalupe has promised that he will not break his daughter’s heart a second time. We just have to believe him and hope.

