American pop star Ariana Grande turns 28

On June 26, the American pop star Ariana Grande Accomplishes 28 years, even if with that sweet angelic and clean face would show less, but for the life experiences lived maybe not. On this very special day for her – a pop star loves to always celebrate big – we retrace together the main stages of her musical career, as an actress, and why not, also of her love life.

A chat at the park with Gianni Morandi on L’Allegria | legislation

Ariana Grande, was born 25 June 1993, in Florida. His name comes from the film Felix the Cat and it is that of Princess Oriana. Ariana’s parents separated when she was only 9 years old. she has a half-brother, his mother’s son, older than her, currently a producer and youtuber. His family has Italian origins, precisely the grandparents are originally from Gildone, in the province of Campobasso. Since the age of 4 Ariana has been passionate about singing, dancing and acting, so much so that her first engagement got her to 5 years from Nickelodeon.

Boomdabash and Baby K: a long hot summer with “Mohicans” | FIND OUT MORE

Loading... Advertisements

He started performing when he only had Eight years. In 2013, thanks to the success of his first series, he released his first album of unreleased songs: Yours Truly, which sold 138,000 copies in a single week. Composer- Ariana is a great “techno-junkie” and uses GarageBand to create remixes and covers of her favorite songs – singer and actress, Ariana Grande is also a’Influencer from more than 180 million followers. His fans are called “Arianators”. Her fashion icons are Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn while his greatest musical inspirations are, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Imogen Heapand Whitney Houston.

A chat at the park with Gianni Morandi on L’Allegria | legislation

Ariana Big Birthday: 28 years and only music in the lead

A very successful single by Ariana is definitely “Thank you, next”, a song in which the singer thanks the ex-boyfriends from whom, for better or for worse, she has learned something. Ariana’s first crush was Justin Timberlake (when he was three years old), the first great love was, however, the colleague Mac Miller. The two broke up because of the unsustainable addiction problems of him, which led him to die of overdose. After the relationship with Miller Ariana Grande seemed to have finally found stability together with the comedian Pete Davidson, of which it seemed to be In love Lost. Unexpectedly comes the marriage proposal, but too bad that after a few months the two said to themselves goodbye definitely. Ariana Grande has finally found love, and he has married him: the May 16, 2021 Ariana Grande said yes to Gomez, Dalton.