america’s most mediatic wedding is over- Corriere.it

Unfailing in its media presence between TV (twentieth-century medium) and social media (medium of the two thousand), Kim Kardashian does not act does not sing does not write but literally famous for being famous (Boorstin, 1961), an almost Warholian icon of fame understood as an end not as a means, and had found in the wedding with the restless rapper Kanye West (May 24, 2014, in Italy) a further multiplier of his presence in the media, but everything ends, the reality TV Keeping up with the Kardashians canceled after 20 seasons, and also the Kim-Kanye marriage canceled after 4 children and the classic crisis of the seventh year.

The twenty years of television of the Kardashian-Jenner gynaecium ends, the five daughters of matriarch Kris (with two different husbands, Armenian lawyer Kardashian and trans athlete Jenner): Kim, Kourtney, Khlo, Kylie and Kendall, ends the marriage with the rapper-stylist who managed to have a monstrous success both with music and – much more difficult – with fashion, because if the collections (he was an intern at Fendi) of his line never met with the approval of critics, the Yeezy shoes (produced by Adidas) are one of the triumphs of viral marketing of these years.





hour Kim wants to become a lawyer and work on prison reform (his social cause of the heart: sensibilizz also the former President Trump), Kanye chased by the tabloids that suggest her unconfirmed relationship with a beauty guru, Jeffree Star. The news of the divorce was anticipated by the New York Post on January 5, then overwhelmed by the extra-gossip American events (the assault on the Congress in Washington, on January 6), and now the confirmation of the divorce proceedings filed in court in Los Angeles.

Looming over the story — and makes it much less funny, for those who have fun with these things — the increasingly unpredictable behavior of West, who has admitted to having received a diagnosis of bipolar disorder but refused therapies, which is obviously very dangerous: here is so Kanye who holds incomprehensible concioni at concerts (often with shortened musical rite), Kanye who proposes to abolish the constitutional amendment that abolishes slavery, Kanye candidate for the White House with modes that from a person in good health would have appeared situationist but that from a bipolar person only arouse concern for simple human empathy.