Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’

The fourth season of Stranger Things could be the best of all due to the new cast it will introduce. The recordings officially began in February 2020 and although there are few details of its development, the fans trust what they will see in the frame.

Among the new characters will be Vickie, who will be played by the talented Amybeth McNulty, an actress who played Anne in Anne with an E, but she will not be the only addition to this season.

This new season holds huge surprises for its fans, as it was revealed that Hopper, who supposedly died at the end of season 3, is ALIVE. Although there is still not much information about the plot, a number of chapters, or release date, the creators of the series, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, confirmed that there will be new additions to the cast and here we present them to you.