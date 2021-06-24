Ana Cheri Celebrates Her Own Sales in a Flirtatious Outfit!

The model Ana Cheri very excited shared a flirty photo, with her she celebrated her own sales of her sportswear

For Ana Cheri it has been quite exciting to know that her Cheri Fit line has become a photo success, so she celebrated it with a flirty photograph of one of her outfits.

An hour ago he gave us this tender and adorable image, in it he is posing while wearing one of the new sports outfits that he launched a few days ago, which he claims was the first to be sold out.

With a quite cheerful message, the flirtatious celebrity and businesswoman mentioned that she is grateful for the support she has received from her fans and clients, to purchase her clothes.

To exercise and be able to look beautiful like Ana Cheri does the sports outfits that she has been launching for some months in the solution.

The businesswoman and model show off her enormous charms with this top, which when wearing it makes them stand out a lot, as well as shorts that fit so you have the option of wearing them a little shorter if you wish.

Delighted to see the ladies wearing their outfits, surely Ana Cheri feels more than complete with the news that they sold out almost as soon as they were released, as a result, she published this flirty photo where she once again boasts her exquisite figure.