Ana Cheri Comes out of the Water Like a Beautiful Enchanted Mermaid!

Model Ana Cheri surprised in a video where she comes out of the water wearing a swimsuit looking like a beautiful mermaid

The beautiful and flirtatious celebrity of social networks Ana Cheri surprised her followers in a flirty video where she appears with a swimsuit apparently coming out of the water in slow motion.

The American model and businesswoman continually give us the most flirtatious content, where she usually shows off her voluptuous silhouette that several Internet users have been fascinated by from the moment she opened her Instagram account.

Do you jump into the pool or do you get in slowly? “Wrote Ana Cheri.

Also read: Kim Kardashian Is Having Fun Now in a Square in Spain

In her video, which at the beginning seems to be slow motion, Ana Cheri appears submerged up to her neck, little by little she came out of the water, revealing her enormous charms until she comes out completely and shows us her completely wet figure.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

This video was shared on August 2, 2020, although this publication is not recent for several of his followers it will be lovely to see it again.

So far it has more than one million 500 thousand red hearts and also 2,079 comments, where its fans are admired with its beauty, some of them were somewhat explicit among what they commented on its beauty.