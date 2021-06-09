Celebrity

ANA CHERI DRESSES WITH BEAUTIFUL JEWELS IN HER SWIMSUIT!

Ana Cheri

The model and businesswoman Ana Cheri captivated her millions of followers with a flirty photo in which she shows her charms with a yellow swimsuit that has some encrusted jewels.

In addition to being a  model, this American beauty is also a businesswoman, she has a sportswear line, it would not be a surprise if she later launched her own beach suits.

The beautiful celebrity’s yellow two-piece swimsuit is quite striking not only for the color but also for the details in the stones that she wears in this exclusive design.

Ana Cheri just shared this sublime photo on her official Instagram account five hours ago, the image has more than 80 thousand red hearts, in addition to 717 comments.

In his image, he appears enjoying a fresh lemonade while he takes a little sun, and to protect himself a little he was wearing a nice hat.

We could see the diamond stones that he had in his swimsuit on the sides of the swimsuit and also on the straps, contrasting with the yellow tone of the fabric, he wears it in blue and also some small chains next to them.

