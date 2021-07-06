Celebrity

Ana Cheri’s Harness Captivates Fans in a Purple Room!

Ana Cheri appeared in a room with purple lights wearing a cute harness for some photos from her OnlyFans account

The model and businesswoman Ana Cheri surprised her Twitter followers again because she shared some photos wearing a cute harness that covered part of her enormous charms, while wearing a cute swimsuit to hide her parts and that they were not exposed. 

With several photos, this flirtatious fitness coach put together a video where she appeared in various poses, showing off her exquisite figure in the foreground, especially her upper body.

There were a total of four photos that are shown intermittently in the short video of this beautiful celebrity, this was published on July 1, just a few days ago, apparently, she is wearing a harness in addition to a micro swimsuit thus highlighting this characteristic part from her body.

A post shared by AnaCherí (@anacheri)

Getting naughty in my OnlyFans DMs, “wrote Ana Cheri.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

For Ana Cheri it is really easy to show off her figure, being flirtatious is something natural for her, the same happens with other Internet personalities who, like her, are continually sought after by Internet users.

The video has more than 3.6 thousand reproductions, in addition to 300 like’s and some comments by Internet users where they affirm that they adore it.

