Ana Cheri’s “Peach” Is the Most Flirtatious and Sporty

The model and businesswoman Ana Cheri and coquette shared several photos, in them she is wearing her new sports line in peach color

It seems that for the model Ana Cheri, becoming a businesswoman has been one of her greatest successes, such as the most recent launch of her Cheri Fit line, wearing her clothes in a beautiful and flirty peach color.

In addition to being a model and an entrepreneur, Ana Cheri is also an influencer and celebrity of social networks, to this day she has more than 12.5 million followers on Instagram.

In his most recent post, he shared five flirty photos that are sure to have taken several of his admirers out of breath, because their charms are a bit visible.

Ana Cheri is wearing a crossover strap top so her cute charms look tighter and peek a bit down the neck of it.

In her photos, the American model and businesswoman look very radiant thanks to the emotion she has for this launch and the acceptance it has had on the part of Internet users.

The best thing about her sports outfits is that you can look great and exercise your body at the same time, being her own model, some will be able to get an idea of ​​how they look and how practical they are because she herself has shared videos while exercising.

