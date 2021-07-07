Celebrity

Ana Cheri’s Secret to Keep a Perfect “Peach”!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The model Ana Cheri continually shows us her perfect “duazno”, she recently shared the secret in videos so you can have it just like her

Surely the model, businesswoman, celebrity, and fitness coach Ana Cheri has captivated her fans on more than one occasion, thanks to her later charms, today you can learn the secret to having them just like her.

There were three videos that the flirty American model recently shared, in them, she appears doing some exercise routines.

Having a figure like Ana Cheri is not that difficult, you just need discipline, this is the secret to having your perfect figure is discipline, exercising constantly, and not quitting.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AnaCherí (@anacheri)

Loading...
Advertisements

Read also: The Most Attractive Silhouette, Demi Rose Takes Her Curves to the Spa

The different angles that the flirtatious businesswoman is showing undoubtedly immediately attract the attention of Internet users, it is something that cannot be avoided, when seeing her.

In total there were three videos that she shared and in all of them, she appears wearing her charms and posing from behind like a professional.

In his videos, as you can see, he is showing off a specific part of his body that his millions of followers adore, in addition to that he also does it using his Cheri Fit sportswear line.

Although Ana is an excellent fitness coach, she also relies on a special trainer to do these types of exercises, as anyone who trains with weights should.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

343
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
309
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
264
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
236
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
229
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
211
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
208
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
200
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
194
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
186
Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter
To Top