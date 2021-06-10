ANASTASIA KITKO SURPASSES CELIA LORA USING LATEX IN OUTFIT

Both Anastasia Kvitko and Celia Lora are two strong supporters of wearing latex outfits, however, on this occasion, it was the Russian model herself who surpassed the beautiful Mexican with blue eyes.

Wearing a long latex jacket and transparent wide fishnet stockings Anastasia Kvitko conquered her audience and surely made them tremble a little.

This is because he asked them if the image he was sharing should be put in his feed or not, the normal Instagram posts, which usually have a minimum of 100,000 likes.

Showing one of her enormous charms thanks to the position in which the Russian model and Internet celebrity was, she once again showed off her figure, although, in a slightly different way, her shapely legs have them bent very flirtatious as she is sitting on the floor.

The photo he shared in his stories was to know the opinion of his followers and also to get their attention as the beautiful Celia Lora has done on various occasions.

Since it is not known how many reactions she has, only she knows, maybe she wanted to know the type of reaction that her followers would have to decide to upload it or not.