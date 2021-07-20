News

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: legal battle also for the winery

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

New troubles and clashes coming for the former couple formed by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, beloved by the public who have always hoped for the great return of the “Brangelina”. In the already complicated legal intrigue over custody of children, the two Hollywood stars have another outstanding issue.

Angelina Jolie, in fact, having failed to sell 50% of Miraval Chateau Winery to her still partner Brad Pitt, after 2 years she would have found an entrepreneur interested in her share. Thus, the star of Maleficent, asked the judge to be able to start the practices to conclude the deal. But Pitt’s consent does not come and the situation remains stalled.

The plaintiff, in fact, due to the restraining order that came into force immediately after the divorce proceedings, is unable to sign the agreement. In a statement, made public by Fox News, Jolie’s lawyer, Joseph Mennis, called for the restrictions to be lifted so that Brad Pitt could sign the agreement and thus conclude the deal, before the buyer can change his mind.

Jolie/Pitt clash, the hearing is scheduled for September 22

deepening



Angelina Jolie seen outside the home of ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller

Loading...
Advertisements

The documents show that the hearing on the thorny issue is expected to take place on September 22, but Angelina Jolie’s legal team wants to speed up, as “time is of the essence”, given that the possible buyer could decide at any moment to withdraw from the agreement.

In a note addressed to the court, Laurent Schummer, a Luxembourg lawyer hired by Jolie to follow up the sale, said the actress is “Extremely eager to close the deal for sale, which has been pending for too long.”

In addition, the note goes on to state that Jolie does not want, in any way, “to own real estate assets together with her ex-husband, nor does she wish to be her business partner, since she is continually ignored.”

The former couple, already in 2011, had invested a large sum of money on the Miraval Chateau Winery but the love idyll, which broke out on the set of Mr &Mrs Smith and then resulted in a fairytale wedding, ended in the worst way. The divorce proceedings, which began in 2016, led to a real legal battle, which involved the six children of the two celebrities on the front line.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

557
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
423
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
401
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
387
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
382
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
379
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
379
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
351
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
307
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
255
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top