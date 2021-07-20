Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: legal battle also for the winery

New troubles and clashes coming for the former couple formed by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, beloved by the public who have always hoped for the great return of the “Brangelina”. In the already complicated legal intrigue over custody of children, the two Hollywood stars have another outstanding issue.
Angelina Jolie, in fact, having failed to sell 50% of Miraval Chateau Winery to her still partner Brad Pitt, after 2 years she would have found an entrepreneur interested in her share. Thus, the star of Maleficent, asked the judge to be able to start the practices to conclude the deal. But Pitt’s consent does not come and the situation remains stalled.
The plaintiff, in fact, due to the restraining order that came into force immediately after the divorce proceedings, is unable to sign the agreement. In a statement, made public by Fox News, Jolie’s lawyer, Joseph Mennis, called for the restrictions to be lifted so that Brad Pitt could sign the agreement and thus conclude the deal, before the buyer can change his mind.
Jolie/Pitt clash, the hearing is scheduled for September 22
The documents show that the hearing on the thorny issue is expected to take place on September 22, but Angelina Jolie’s legal team wants to speed up, as “time is of the essence”, given that the possible buyer could decide at any moment to withdraw from the agreement.
In a note addressed to the court, Laurent Schummer, a Luxembourg lawyer hired by Jolie to follow up the sale, said the actress is “Extremely eager to close the deal for sale, which has been pending for too long.”
In addition, the note goes on to state that Jolie does not want, in any way, “to own real estate assets together with her ex-husband, nor does she wish to be her business partner, since she is continually ignored.”
The former couple, already in 2011, had invested a large sum of money on the Miraval Chateau Winery but the love idyll, which broke out on the set of Mr &Mrs Smith and then resulted in a fairytale wedding, ended in the worst way. The divorce proceedings, which began in 2016, led to a real legal battle, which involved the six children of the two celebrities on the front line.