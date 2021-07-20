Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: legal battle also for the winery

New troubles and clashes coming for the former couple formed by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, beloved by the public who have always hoped for the great return of the “Brangelina”. In the already complicated legal intrigue over custody of children, the two Hollywood stars have another outstanding issue.

Angelina Jolie, in fact, having failed to sell 50% of Miraval Chateau Winery to her still partner Brad Pitt, after 2 years she would have found an entrepreneur interested in her share. Thus, the star of Maleficent, asked the judge to be able to start the practices to conclude the deal. But Pitt’s consent does not come and the situation remains stalled.

The plaintiff, in fact, due to the restraining order that came into force immediately after the divorce proceedings, is unable to sign the agreement. In a statement, made public by Fox News, Jolie’s lawyer, Joseph Mennis, called for the restrictions to be lifted so that Brad Pitt could sign the agreement and thus conclude the deal, before the buyer can change his mind.