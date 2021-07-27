Angelina Jolie and her minimal looks in Paris (to save the bees)

When Angelina Jolie finds a look that works, she never abandons it. The Oscar-winning’s loyalty to some brands, the right silhouettes and the same colors is what made her style iconic, and last week, when she and her children headed to Paris for a short vacation, Jolie kept her fashion choices consistent. During the trip, only his favorite brands were enough; she packed pieces of The Row, Gabriela Hearst, Chloé and Dior, and so she confirmed her minimal style, the staple of her wardrobe.

In Paris also to speak at the Guerlain x UNESCO program “Women for Bees”, Angelina Jolie balanced the appointments related to her role as ambassador of Guerlain with time for the family. Along with her children Shiloh, Zahara, Pax and Knox, the star used her first day to visit the “World of Banksy” exhibition at the Espace Lafayette Drouot before enjoying some shopping in Kith’s Parisian flagship. For the occasion, Jolie wore a tailored silk and wool dress from Hearst’s Resort 2022 collection for Chloé with matching wide-leg trousers. Later that day, he abandoned his jacket, wearing a simple white T-shirt with the same pants.

It wouldn’t be a celeb’s journey without constant changes of dress, and Jolie did so. To pop into the Guerlain store, she chose a cream-colored version of The Row’s cotton poplin “Tanita” shirt dress, a simple piece with mother-of-pearl buttons and a belt that tightens the waist. For dinner in a restaurant near the Eiffel Tower he chose instead a black monochromatic look from head to toe. Then she changed again: she chose a silk evelyn twill dress by Hearst with a pair of stilettos. Worn under an oversized cardigan coat, the understated dress allowed the playful streetwear worn by her children to take center stage.

Noëline Raondry Rakotoarisoa (Director of the Division of Ecological and Earth Sciences and Secretary of the UNESCO Man and Biosphere Program), Angelina Jolie (UNHCR Special Envoy and muse Guerlain) and Lindsey Tramuta (journalist and writer)

To honor the “Women for bees”, Jolie kept the classic tone. The program at the French Observatory of apidology is designed to empower women by teaching them beekeeping, that is, how to run a professional apiary. Of course, this means that Jolie enjoyed trying on a beekeeper’s uniform and putting her hands on the dough with the students. Afterwards, she changed and wore a garment from Hearst’s zero-emission spring/summer 2020 fashion show. A beige silk poplin dress that looks simple, actually the “Quillaume” worn by Jolie leaves her back uncovered with a series of knotted laces and a wide skirt. The color is that of honey with delicate details and the dress comes from a collection with an environmental focus. The look was the perfect choice for the occasion.

This article was originally published on Vogue.com