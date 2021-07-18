Angelina Jolie and the “Italian” tattoo: “Yet it moves”

New tattoo for Angelina Jolie. The most attentive observers, analyzing the latest photos of the Hollywood star, have noticed that a new phrase is visible on the right forearm: “Eppur si movi”, an Italian quote attributed to the Pisan physicist Galileo Galilei, father of modern science, who – according to some historical accounts – he would have uttered those words at the end of his abjuration of heliocentrism.

That is, before the court of the Inquisition in 1633, he was forced to renounce his theories about the sun at the center of the system and the other planets that revolve around it. Coming out of the classroom, always according to paintings and engravings, he seems to have said “and yet he moves”, referring to the Earth, an expression that is still used today to fight those who insist on denying the evidence, with the certainty that truth will come out.

It is unclear whether this new tattoo a few inches above the Persian quote from the mystic poet Rumi – has any particular meaning for Angelina and a specific recipient. Some tabloids have interpreted it as a direct message to the ex Brad Pitt, with whom he has been waging a legal battle for custody of the children for some years, while others perceive it as the need to move on.

The truth, for now, is not known. Certainly, however, the American actress has started dating her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller: last week she was paparazzi as she entered his apartment, in New York, clutching an expensive bottle of wine in her hands. . In the last few hours she has been spotted again in the surroundings of the usual building, this time accompanied by Pax, the eldest son.

It is unclear if Angelina and Jonny are seeing each other again in friendship, or there is actually something more. What is certain is that many years ago, to be exact in 2004, she said that ” divorcing him was the stupidest thing she had ever done”. A bit too long for a tattoo …